Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

ROST opened at $117.64 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $123.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 140.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

