Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Down 5.6%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $110.84 and last traded at $111.05. Approximately 6,374,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 1,883,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average is $105.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.54, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $443,766,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 96.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,565 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,437 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $63,897,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

