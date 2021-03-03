Roth Capital Boosts Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target to $13.00

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $10.50 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.86% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSPR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.
CSPR stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,301. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $382.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.
About Casper Sleep
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.
