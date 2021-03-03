Roth Capital Boosts Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target to $13.00

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $10.50 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSPR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

CSPR stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,301. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $382.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

