Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target Increased to GBX 405 by Analysts at Barclays

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s previous close.

ROR has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rotork has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 277.50 ($3.63).

LON:ROR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 374 ($4.89). The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,912. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 342.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 313.52. The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 35.28. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 375 ($4.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

