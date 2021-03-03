Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rotork to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rotork currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF remained flat at $$5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. Rotork has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

