Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RTOXF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised Rotork to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rotork currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF remained flat at $$5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

