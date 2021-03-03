Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RTOXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rotork to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Rotork stock remained flat at $$5.11 during trading on Wednesday. Rotork has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

