Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RTOXF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rotork to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RTOXF remained flat at $$5.11 on Wednesday. Rotork has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

