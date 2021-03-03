Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.32. The stock had a trading volume of 110,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

