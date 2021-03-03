Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,224.28

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,224.28 ($16.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,497 ($19.56). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,490.40 ($19.47), with a volume of 5,754,333 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,536.25 ($20.07).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,407.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,224.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £116.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -0.45%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 7,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,345 ($17.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,476.20 ($129,966.29).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

