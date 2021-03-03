Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,774.17 ($23.18).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,427 ($18.64) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,347.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,175.10. The company has a market capitalization of £111.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.15. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,768.40 ($23.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

