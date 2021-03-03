Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) shares dropped 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.44 and last traded at $43.57. Approximately 3,288,145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,642,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $408,029.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

