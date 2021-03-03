Royce & Associates LP Invests $1.14 Million in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.14% of Veritone at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth $2,966,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth $248,000. Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth $66,006,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Veritone by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the third quarter worth $204,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERI stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Veritone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 3.55.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

