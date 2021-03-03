RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) Shares Gap Down to $89.10

RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.10 ($1.16), but opened at GBX 86 ($1.12). RPS Group plc (RPS.L) shares last traded at GBX 92.30 ($1.21), with a volume of 154,683 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £255.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.36.

RPS Group plc (RPS.L) Company Profile (LON:RPS)

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment. The company offers project and program management; design and development; water services; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital services.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group plc (RPS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group plc (RPS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.