Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.11

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $10.38. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 3,057 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 million, a P/E ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 423.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Rubicon Technology worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

