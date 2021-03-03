Ruff Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.83 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, Ruff has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $18.30 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

