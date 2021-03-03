Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter.

NYSE:RSI opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

RSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.