Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 134,205 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $37.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.00%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

