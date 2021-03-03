Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,778 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Lancaster Colony worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 316.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $174.76 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $188.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.58.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $437,520.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

