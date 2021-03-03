Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 20,248 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of MarineMax worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 489,743 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,073 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 322,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 78,629 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,857.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $51.82.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.