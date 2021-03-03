Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 266,382 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Valero Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Valero Energy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2,553.48, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $79.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.