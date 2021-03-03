Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.62 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 49.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 92.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day moving average is $133.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.