Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.65 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Robert Half International worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Robert Half International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $83.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

