Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.67 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,379 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HWM opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

