Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.19 Million Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after buying an additional 2,768,405 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 418.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,505,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,044 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $13,637,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,149,000 after acquiring an additional 908,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,541,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 522,513 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $526,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,216,215.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,139 shares of company stock worth $5,264,285. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

