Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Viasat worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,177,000 after buying an additional 2,556,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,455,000 after buying an additional 608,641 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 223,659 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,982,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

VSAT opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,639.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

