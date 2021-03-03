Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,326 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Ambarella worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ambarella by 27.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ambarella by 55.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $98.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $489,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,578,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $5,151,058. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $128.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

