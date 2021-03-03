Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 949,785 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 949,785 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of JEF opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

