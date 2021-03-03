Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,198 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Integra LifeSciences worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $116,455,000 after buying an additional 165,780 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,107 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 116,842 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 105,714 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $5,665,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

In related news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $159,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,513.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

