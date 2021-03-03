Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.89

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 14850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $814.22 million, a P/E ratio of -61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.