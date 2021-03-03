S.Finance (SFG) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One S.Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001944 BTC on popular exchanges. S.Finance has a market cap of $83,165.79 and approximately $753,540.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.96 or 0.00478149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00073660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00078330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00083488 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.37 or 0.00484902 BTC.

S.Finance Token Profile

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

S.Finance Token Trading

