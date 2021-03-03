S4FE (S4F) Market Cap Tops $13.95 Million

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, S4FE has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. S4FE has a total market cap of $13.95 million and $2.26 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get S4FE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00778875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00027870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00045062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for S4FE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S4FE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.