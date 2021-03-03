Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.52

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 354726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sabre by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sabre by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

