Safe Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Safe has a market cap of $6.54 million and $61,360.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001172 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars.

