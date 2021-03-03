SafeCoin (SAFE) One Day Volume Tops $939.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $939.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,219.84 or 1.00581326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00042025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.11 or 0.00971584 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.98 or 0.00440590 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.26 or 0.00296930 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00094611 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006474 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00039094 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.