SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0154 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $314,137.81 and $7,126.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019296 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001921 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000769 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,379,265 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.