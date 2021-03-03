Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.37

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.37 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 45.44 ($0.59). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 44.95 ($0.59), with a volume of 167,733 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Safestyle UK in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.50 million and a PE ratio of -6.81.

In other news, insider Michael Gallacher purchased 120,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,298.40 ($64,408.68).

Safestyle UK Company Profile (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.