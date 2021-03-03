Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €109.50 ($128.82).

SAF stock opened at €117.15 ($137.82) on Wednesday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company has a 50 day moving average of €111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.20.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

