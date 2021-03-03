Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €144.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €144.00 ($169.41) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €109.50 ($128.82).

Shares of SAF opened at €117.15 ($137.82) on Wednesday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €111.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.20.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

