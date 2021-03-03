Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,910,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,586 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.59% of Sage Therapeutics worth $251,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $98.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

