SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.02. SailPoint Technologies posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,509,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,209 shares of company stock worth $5,703,155 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.09. 1,469,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,503.50 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

