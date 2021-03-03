SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 146.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HMI Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,992 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after acquiring an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,083,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 424,855 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 918,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,923,000 after acquiring an additional 84,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 696,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,509,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $37,929.87. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,209 shares of company stock worth $5,703,155 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,916.08 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

