Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Short Interest Down 50.5% in February

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the January 28th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHELF opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35. Salt Lake Potash has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Get Salt Lake Potash alerts:

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Salt Lake Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Lake Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.