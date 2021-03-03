Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Short Interest Down 50.5% in February

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the January 28th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WHELF opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35. Salt Lake Potash has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
Salt Lake Potash Company Profile
