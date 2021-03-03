Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $159.50

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.50 and last traded at $159.16, with a volume of 7929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.07.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

