Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 156.0% from the January 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SRAFF opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Sandfire Resources America has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.31.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

