Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 156.0% from the January 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SRAFF opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Sandfire Resources America has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.31.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
