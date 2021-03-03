Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) Short Interest Up 111.1% in February

Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SDON remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Sandston has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
About Sandston
