Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

SGMO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

In related news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 186,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 62,257 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

