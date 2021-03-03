Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,620 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Sanofi worth $66,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Sanofi by 10.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sanofi by 312.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

SNY opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.