Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stake Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

SNY opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

