Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.84.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after buying an additional 2,021,091 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,138,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

